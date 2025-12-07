Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 910,190 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9,044.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.56% of GitLab worth $41,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 447.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $37.35 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $20,017,307.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,798.47. This trade represents a 84.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on GitLab in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

