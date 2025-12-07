Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.6944.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QGEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qiagen Stock Down 0.1%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 52.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 245,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 117.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,217,000 after purchasing an additional 675,498 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 197,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 114,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $47.04 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.58%.The firm had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.