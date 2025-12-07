Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $184.50

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $168.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 32.62%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.