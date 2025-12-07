Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $19.94 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,916.64. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $302,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,580. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,128 shares of company stock worth $61,326,372. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $321.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.