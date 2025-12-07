The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Receives $237.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.9231.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total transaction of $814,482.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,973.98. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,690,584,000 after purchasing an additional 435,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,859,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,362,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after buying an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,961,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,670,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,140,000 after buying an additional 112,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $202.23 on Friday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $215.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 12.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

