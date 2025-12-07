GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $2.51 Million Position in MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $53,779,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,261,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,169,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,582,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MAG opened at $24.47 on Friday. MAG Silver Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on MAG

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.