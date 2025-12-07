GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III $IPCXU

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $2,016,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,727,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $5,637,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,707,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on January 31, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

