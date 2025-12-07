GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Shares in SatixFy Communications Ltd. $SATX

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SatixFy Communications in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in SatixFy Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SatixFy Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SatixFy Communications by 519,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 550,414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in SatixFy Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SATX stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. SatixFy Communications Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

