GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.12 Million in Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Cannae by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 460.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cannae from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cannae Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.76%.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

