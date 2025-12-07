Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 30,166 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $166,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $370.39 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $377.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.33. The stock has a market cap of $255.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

