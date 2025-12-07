Gabelli Funds LLC Has $52.83 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $52,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 327.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 105,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 83.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,363 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN opened at $215.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

