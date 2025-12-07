Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 52,868 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,868 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $66,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 28,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,956.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 479,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,424.84. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $49,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,342. This represents a 37.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 67,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,097 and sold 3,700 shares valued at $167,859. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -965.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $311.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

