Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,182 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $77,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 223.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 118.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $116,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,032,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,000,177.64. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $79.05 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 11.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

