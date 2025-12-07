Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $60,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

