Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,184 Shares of Crane $CR

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. Crane accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $147,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 99,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Crane by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 294,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 price target on Crane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.17.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.26. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

