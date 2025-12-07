Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $45,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 113.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Donaldson by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Donaldson in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.950-4.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

