CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,822,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,516 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $88,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 186.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,847,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 125.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,750,000 after buying an additional 10,149,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 21,312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,781,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,884,000 after buying an additional 6,749,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $61,198,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $29,143,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNH. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

In other news, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,653.04. This represents a 25.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen bought 10,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,396 shares in the company, valued at $388,609.52. This trade represents a 34.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

