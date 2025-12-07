FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,383,489 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of FirstEnergy worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,483,000 after buying an additional 292,276 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $397,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 161,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 218.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

