Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,744 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $61,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE COP opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

