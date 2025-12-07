Jump Financial LLC Has $40.14 Million Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11,861.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,697 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $40,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $142.44 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $245.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. BNP Paribas cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.