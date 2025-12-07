First Trust Advisors LP Has $76.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,632 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Alliant Energy worth $76,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,303,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,875,000 after buying an additional 481,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $238,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LNT stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

