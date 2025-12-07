Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 401,166 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 401,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,615,000. Amphenol comprises about 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37. The company has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

