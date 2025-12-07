Edison International $EIX Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 683.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 648,343 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Edison International worth $38,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $268,801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,645 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,470,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,858,000 after buying an additional 2,386,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

