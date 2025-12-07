Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5,981.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,596 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.