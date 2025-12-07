Jump Financial LLC Purchases 24,362 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after buying an additional 384,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,839,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,307,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,600 shares of company stock worth $37,476,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $374.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.40 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

