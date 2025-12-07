Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,308,200 James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,308,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,177,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of James Hardie Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,718,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 59,775.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,478,000 after buying an additional 5,317,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $90,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 160.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,743 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 327.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,165,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 892,883 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

