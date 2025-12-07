Jump Financial LLC Acquires 32,874 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,111,435,000 after buying an additional 1,273,163 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,574,000 after acquiring an additional 700,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Garmin by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,158,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,255,000 after acquiring an additional 671,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $78,900,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Garmin Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $203.24 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.26 and a 12 month high of $261.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.38 and its 200 day moving average is $222.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.99. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

