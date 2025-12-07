Jump Financial LLC Purchases 8,815 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $2,569,260,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after buying an additional 670,302 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after acquiring an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,696,738,000 after acquiring an additional 528,359 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $575.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,939 shares of company stock valued at $60,757,995. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

