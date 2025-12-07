Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234,435 shares during the period. Strategy makes up approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $41,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3,290.0% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Idaho Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth $294,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 69.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.62. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

