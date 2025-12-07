HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.15% of HubSpot worth $44,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $610.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild Redb lowered HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total value of $8,637,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $379.25 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.41 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,740.68, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

