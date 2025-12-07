JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

