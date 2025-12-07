Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 23,113 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

