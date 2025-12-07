Gregory (Greg) Meyerowitz Purchases 31,243 Shares of Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL) Stock

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Meyerowitz bought 31,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.65 per share, with a total value of A$51,550.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 31.92 and a current ratio of 59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

