Gregory (Greg) Meyerowitz Purchases 31,243 Shares of Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL) Stock

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Meyerowitz bought 31,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.65 per share, with a total value of A$51,550.95.
Deep Yellow Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 31.92 and a current ratio of 59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.23 and a beta of 0.31.
About Deep Yellow
