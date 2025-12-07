Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $14.22 Million Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the period. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 2.84% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 502,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

