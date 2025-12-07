Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,798,000 after purchasing an additional 578,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,112,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTV opened at $190.36 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $191.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

