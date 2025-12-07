Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $36,544.56 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $36,544.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,947,273 shares in the company, valued at $26,554,929.73. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 28,044 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $257,443.92.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $4,505.00.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 600 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $5,430.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $152,528.18.
- On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,643 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,268.11.
- On Tuesday, October 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,557 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $103,368.56.
- On Wednesday, October 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,465 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $85,250.30.
- On Tuesday, October 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,735 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $134,248.40.
- On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $208,512.00.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of EVCM opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -993.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $12.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EVCM
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.