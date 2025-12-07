Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $36,544.56 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $36,544.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,947,273 shares in the company, valued at $26,554,929.73. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 28,044 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $257,443.92.

On Thursday, November 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $4,505.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 600 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $5,430.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $152,528.18.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,643 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,268.11.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,557 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $103,368.56.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,465 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $85,250.30.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,735 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $134,248.40.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $208,512.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -993.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $12.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 136.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVCM

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.