Sanjay Munshi Sells 2,000 Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Sanjay Munshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $54,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,296.42. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NTCT opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $219.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 10.38%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NTCT. B. Riley initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTCT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.