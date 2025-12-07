Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires 46,421 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 $RWM

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 1.14% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $116,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 201.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

