David Michael Barrett Sells 30,000 Shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,378,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,289.60. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 10,262 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $20,010.90.

On Tuesday, September 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 2,396 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $4,552.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.60 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Expensify during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter worth $37,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

