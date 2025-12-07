47,400 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,011 shares of company stock worth $39,835,990. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.0%

STX opened at $278.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.17. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.