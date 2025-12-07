Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $12.88 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Celestica by 406.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock opened at $324.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.83. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

