Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,058 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 0.13% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $171,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

