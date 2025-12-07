409,100 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 409,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,885,000. Henry Schein accounts for 0.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Henry Schein as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

