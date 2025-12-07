Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in IREN Limited $IREN

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of IREN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IREN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IREN by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 4.23. IREN Limited has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jones Trading downgraded shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

