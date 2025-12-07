F m Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

F m Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.4% of F m Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $65,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $23,155,393,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 369,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,660,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after buying an additional 151,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $4,190,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,857,980.20. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $365,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,671,107. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.8%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $673.42 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $673.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.63.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

