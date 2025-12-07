Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $5.21 Million in Cars.com Inc. $CARS

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 119.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.37 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cars.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cars.com from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $329,116.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,103 shares in the company, valued at $855,369.09. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

