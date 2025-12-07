Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $2,414,685.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $2,414,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,893.80. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $5,090,883.49.

On Monday, November 17th, Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72.

On Monday, November 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $10,273,579.80.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,727,948.25.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $5,084,298.89.

On Thursday, October 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $10,551,213.78.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 25,620 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $4,227,556.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,238.30.

On Monday, September 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $4,468,968.02.

Datadog Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DDOG opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.40. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.42, a P/E/G ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.23. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.6% in the third quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

