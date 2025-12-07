Rockport Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $201.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

