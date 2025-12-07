8,938 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Purchased by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,094.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $279.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.07. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.