Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cleanspark worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,866 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 613,040 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleanspark alerts:

Cleanspark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,480.78. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CLSK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cleanspark from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.